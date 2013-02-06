Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Weight gain is not always only due to overeating. Weight gain and obesity is a complex condition typically caused by underlying health issues which involve metabolic, hormonal, and cellular toxicity issues. To understand the clinical implications of rapid and healthy weight loss, Diet Doc doctors receive special training in the field. Their clinical staff works in collaboration to develop personalized, healthy weight loss plans that properly address the slowing metabolism that occurs when the body fights healthy weight loss, while giving special consideration for those patients suffering from weight related conditions and diseases. Diet Doc’s staff works with each client to adjust the diet to the clients’ biochemical changes which will occur while on any diet. Diet Doc will begin each patient’s healthy weight loss journey by assessing the reasons why a patient has gained weight, making losing the weight simple. Prior to dispensing prescription strength hCG, each Diet Doc client is subject to a health questionnaire. This allows Diet Doc’s professionals to review the client’s entire organ and body system and discover any poorly performing organs. A written report will be forwarded to the client, including the doctor’s recommendations for overall improvement and healthy weight loss.



hCG is a hormone that is found in the placenta of pregnant women and functions to provide nourishment to the unborn fetus, if the expectant mother is unable to do so, by forcing the body to burned stored fat. Over 60 years ago, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons theorized that low doses of hCG, combined with a very low calorie diet, would produce rapid results. Simeons’ diet plan, however, caused patients dangerous health consequences due to the extremely low caloric intake. Diet Doc physicians worked tenaciously over many years, modifying and modernizing the original hCG diet, making it a safe, effective, and healthy weight loss plan. hCG is available in injectable solution, which is enhanced with Vitamin B12 for added energy, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops. Patients can feel confident that all Diet Doc’s prescription products are manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies. In a recent survey, over 29,000 patients reported that Diet Doc’s hCG medically supervised diet program was the most effective and healthy weight loss diet. The company comprised of a compassionate and dedicated staff of nutrition and diet specialists, including nurses, nutritionists and coaches, working hand in hand to assure the safe and successful diet experience of each patient.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing@DietDoc.info

www.hcgtreatments.com/fast-weight-loss/



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg