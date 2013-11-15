Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Hearing that obesity and weight gain could contribute to a increased risk for an earlier death has encouraged many women in California to seek out a low fat diet that will help them reach a healthy weight. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet programs offer a combination of a nutrient rich, low fat diet and exclusive treatments to control cravings and melt away fat, making achieving a healthy weight easy and effortless. Patients will have unlimited access to certified nutritionists and specially trained nurses and physicians who will guide them through their journey to a healthy weight and help them create a low fat diet routine that they can continue even once their program is complete.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study published by JAMA Internal Medicine found that a bigger waist size in older women is associated with a higher risk of death, major chronic disease and mobility disability before the age of 85. This new research suggests that finding a healthy weight through a low fat diet, or other means, may also reduce the risk for illnesses like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers. Diet Doc is able to help those patients interested in working toward their healthy weight goals and, patients who are interested in beginning their low fat diet plan, only need to schedule a confidential phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician.



During their initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss the patient’s healthy weight goals, their health and medical history as well as their previous attempts at losing weight. The goal of this first meeting is to identify underlying causes of weight gain or issues that could be inhibiting healthy weight loss. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients sustain their weight even once their program has ended and is successful in doing so because they address these underlying causes of weight gain.



Patients will also receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive, natural hormone treatments that target stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body that can be unresponsive to diet change alone. Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with the highest quality of ingredients; therefore, each shipment of supplements will contain a Certificate of Analysis detailing each ingredient within the treatment, diet pills or supplements as well as all levels of active components. While some prescription hormone diet plans only utilize homeopathic hormone levels that are too low to produce any realistic weight loss, Diet Doc treatments contain effective hormone levels that safely and rapidly melt away excess fat.



And, because these treatments work best when patients follow a low fat diet plan, each patient will have unlimited consultations with their certified nutritionist to develop a meal plan that works around their age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences. This personalized approach to creating a low fat diet provides patients in California with a comfortable and effortless transition to a slimmer figure and their ideal, healthy weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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