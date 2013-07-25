Waldorf, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- People are concerned about the food they eat. Diet gets tied to many illnesses, in both the disease prevention and treatment areas of care. Food choices can make a huge difference in quality of life for those suffering with disease. Ever wonder if a diet change can contribute to disease prevention and even the elimination of disease? Chef Nancy Banner is looking for people who want to get the most healthful benefit from their food but don't want to give up the magic of great food, both in the joy of preparing it and eating it. Food should always be fun.



Chef Nancy operates the Holistic Kitchen website (http://www.theholistickitchen.com). Food has the ability to substantially improve health, Chef Nancy has found. Disease prevention and treatment of symptoms through healthy food is the theme of the Holistic Kitchen.



Her Epicurean Voyage to Health will feature healthful meals and cooking demonstrations that promote better well-being and healing. This culinary cruise departs New Zealand on March 11, 2014 and ends up in Tahiti sixteen days later.



The Epicurean Voyage to Health is the brain-child of Chef Nancy. Utilizing her many years experience as a personal chef for those with terminal or chronic illnesses, she strives to show everyone how to use healthy cooking to create dishes that contribute to good health, and especially disease recovery, while tasting excellent. Her demonstrations on the Epicurean Voyage to Health will show how to make healthy dishes and good food choices. There will be a full range of raw and cooked dishes.



Bookings for the cruise are available through http://chefnancysculinarycruise.com. The cruise will run for 16 days and visit New Caledonia, Fiji, American Samoa, Samoa, and French Polynesia among its ports-of-call.



Chef Nancy promises fun and a new outlook on food. Her hands-on demonstrations will show how foods and cooking effect health and can contribute to disease prevention. Participants will come away with the knowledge of how to put themselves in control of their health, while still keeping food fun.



About Chef Nancy

Chef Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is a graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. As a private chef to numerous chronically and critically ill patients she teaches from her experience creating meals with the aim of complimenting medical treatments. She is the founder of the Holistic Kitchen (http://www.theholistickitchen.com) and her upcoming Epicurean Voyage to Health in March 2014 will demonstrate a full range of holistic cooking techniques.



