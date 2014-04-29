HealthyLoser.com Challenges Overweight People to Lose Weight to Win $5,0000

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- One widely cited study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (“JAMA”) found those who have a financial incentive to lose weight were almost five times more likely to reach their target than dieters with no money at stake.



According to a leading independent market study done by Marketdata Enterprizes over 74% of dieters require additional incentives to manage emotional and binge eating.



With obesity rates on the rise in homes, schools and communities, one company is convinced financial incentives are the key.



HealthyLoser.com is touching lives one pound at a time by offering $12,000 in cash prizes to those who lose 15% of their body weight in 91 days. The entry fee is $100 and the grand prize is $5,000. “Immediate gratification is powerful and we'll do anything to get people moving" says David Chatwin, Healthy Loser CEO. The Biggest Loser screens through thousands of potential contestants to select a few while Healthy Loser gives everyone a chance to benefit from a cash incentive.



HealthyLoser.com contributes $20.00 of every entry fee back to each community with an addition $10 being donated to Uswag Orphanage in the Philippines.



For more information on taking the $5,000 Weight Loss Challenge, please go direct to http://www.HealthyLoser.com or call 1-800-608-0690



About HealthLoser.com

HealthyLoser.com is trying to encourage people to lose weight by offering an incentive to make the world a healthier place to live.