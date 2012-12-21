Hearing Aids Maine Specialists of Finetone Hearing Educate Public on Hearing Tests and Battery Care

Windham, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The hearing aid solutions professionals at Audio ‘D’ & Finetone Hearing have embarked on a campaign to remind everyone to get an annual hearing test in Maine as well as providing battery tips and information for those with hearing aids. Audio ‘D’ & Finetone is a Windham, Maine-based hearing aid manufacturer that produces high quality hearing aids for audiologists and hearing clinics across the country from their two locations in Windham and Scarborough, Maine.



For the professionals of Audio’D’ & Finetone Hearing, their mission goes beyond design and manufacture of high quality hearing aids to audiology Portland services and spreading information to help Maine residents make the most of their hearing and hearing aids. With that in mind they have embarked on a campaign to remind everyone to get an annual hearing test in Maine as well as providing important battery information for hearing aid users.



“We try to share our knowledge of hearing and hearing aids to further our focus on providing fast, convenient solutions for the hearing needs of Maine residents,” said an Audio’D’ & Finetone Hearing spokesperson. “Consequently, our common sense approach goes beyond testing, fitting and fine tuning to providing information that helps those with and without hearing aids.”



As hearing aids Maine specialists, Finetone Hearing craftsman custom tailors every hearing aid from scratch. Their wide selection of hearing instruments includes Advanced, Intermediate and Basic 100-percent Digital devices and more. In addition, they provide Hunters Hearing Protection and Enhancement, Musicians Hearing Protection, Custom Ear Plugs, and Swim Plugs.



Some of the battery basics that the company makes part of their education campaign are writing down the date of installation for new batteries to determine how long they will typically last for the individual. With winter here, low humidity may dry out batteries reducing battery life, which can also happen at higher altitudes.



During hot summer months with high humidity, hearing aid users should use a dry aid kit to keep the circuitry, electronic components and batteries free of moisture from the air and/or perspiration. Always store batteries at room temperature and never carry loose batteries in a pocket or purse as coins, keys or other batteries may short them out, cause a leak or even rupture them.



Audio ‘D’ & Finetone Hearing also provides free hearing tests, consultation, clean & check specials as well as hearing aid repair in Maine for all brands with most repairs done in house with no appointment needed. Customers that purchase any of their hearing aids see no extra charges for routine service during the first five years. They can also repair instruments that are over five years old. Their retail locations can also perform work-related hearing tests, vocational rehab hearing evaluations and tubing replacements. For more information, please visit http://finetone-hearing.com/



About Audio ‘D’ & Finetone Hearing

Audio ‘D’ & Finetone Hearing is a hearing aid manufacturer and retailer located in Windham, Maine with two hearing aid center retail locations at the main Windham office and in Scarborough, Maine. The company produces hearing aids for audiologists and hearing clinics across the country in addition to their own retail stores. Finetone Audiology Portland has been manufacturing hearing aids for over 30 years in Maine while the family-founded Audio ‘D’ brings a combined experience of over 100 years. The two companies combined in 1999.