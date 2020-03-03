Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The world's first Healthable™ "Hearing Aids" namely Livio AI was reinvented by Starkey Hearing Technologies in August 2018. This updated hearing aid will run on AI and integrated sensors and is the first device to trace cognitive health and physical activity as measured by hearing aid for utilizing in social situations. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global hearing aids market predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, "Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), By Distribution Channel (OTC (Over the Counter), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



The report covers:



Global Hearing Aids Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hearing-aids-market-101573



Leading Players operating in the Hearing Aids Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Cochlear Ltd.

Sonova

Starkey

MED-EL

GN Store Nord A/S

Widex A/S

Others



The Latest Report on Hearing Aids Market provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the [] trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.



Rising Geriatric Population and Rise in Hearing Problems to Help North America Dominate Market



In 2018, North America earned a revenue of USD 3.19 billion. Thus, the report states North America to emerge as one of the dominant regions in the global hearing aids market. A study conducted in 2018 by the Population Reference Bureau, the number of people aged 65 and above is expected to rise from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by the end of 2060. This is accounted for an estimate of 23.0% of the population of North America at that time. The rise in the geriatric population, coupled with increase in per capita expenditure on health, and rise in awareness about hearing aids will help this region generate attractive revenue in the coming years.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Hearing Aids Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hearing-aids-market-101573



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction



1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics



3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



4. Key Insights



4.1. Epidemics of Hearing Loss for Key Countries



4.2. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions



4.3. Technological advancements in Hearing Aids Market



4.4. New Product Launches by Key Players



5. Global Hearing Aids Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. Hearing Aids



5.2.1.1. BTE (Behind the Ear)



5.2.1.2. ITE (In the Ear)



5.2.1.3. RIC (Receiver in the Canal)



5.2.1.4. CIC (Completely in the Canal)



5.2.1.5. Others (Invisible in the Cancel, etc.)



5.2.2. Hearing Implants



5.2.2.1. Cochlear Implants



5.2.2.2. Bone Anchored Implants



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Type



5.3.1. Adult



5.3.2. Pediatrics



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



5.4.1. OTC (Over the Counter)



5.4.2. Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies



5.4.3. Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies



5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



5.5.1. North America



5.5.2. Europe



5.5.3. Asia pacific



5.5.4. Rest of the World



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hearing-aids-market-101573



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Hearing Aids Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Hearing Aids Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



Have a Look at Related News:



Compression Bandages Market to Reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2026; Rising Prevalence of Lymphedema to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach USD 1,475.60 Million by 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Bladder Cancer to Drive Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



Aesthetic Implants Market to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% | Fortune Business Insights



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs