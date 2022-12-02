Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Outlook 2022:



Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) technology has significant potential to improve disease diagnosis at low cost, in terms of throughput, ease of operation, and analysis. It is anticipated that R&D in new LOC-based assays for cardiovascular disease (CVD) will drive the market. There are presently no central lab tests for heart failure, but only POC tests are available in the market. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for the emerging diagnostic companies that are hoping to establish a significant presence in the market.



The most current market research study comprehensively examines the Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices market.



"According to SNS insider, the Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Size was valued at US$ 71.9 Mn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 210.8 Mn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 16.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.



The market research provides a summary of the influencing elements, competitors, and current strategic goals. The Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices market report details the share and growth rate of each region, nation, and sub-market region for the forecast period.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market are:



- Abaxis, Inc.

- bioMérieux S.A

- Danaher

- Abbott

- Siemens Healthineers

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Instrumentation Laboratory Company

- Jant Pharmacal Corporation

- Quidel Corporation

- Trinity Biotech



Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Segmentation Analysis:



The market is separated into sub-segments, each of which can provide detailed information on the most recent technological breakthroughs in Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices. Primary sources are used in the research report to clarify existing data, validate it, and generate a comprehensive market research study. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative examination of market factors important to the customer.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Test Type:



- Proteomic Testing

- Metabolomic Testing

- Genomic Testing



Segment by Technology:

- Microfluidics

- Array-based Systems



Segment by End User:

- Hospitals &Clinics

- Homecare

- Specialty Centers



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market:



The research report contains critical information regarding how the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is affecting markets around the world. The research investigates how conflict has affected various parts of the world's economies. The report features important tactics employed by leading market participants to mitigate the impact of the conflict on their businesses.



Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Industry Regional Analysis



Strategic developments, market analysis, end users, target audiences, branding, product portfolios, market shares, difficulties and hurdles, growth-promoting variables, and recent industry trends are just a few of the key topics discussed. The Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices market research report was created as a result of comprehensive observation and research into the various aspects that influence regional growth.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



Analysis of important development strategies, market share, and market positioning are also provided in the competitive landscape section. In the large company profile portion of our Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices market report, our experts assess the financial records of all the key competitors, which also includes product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.



Key Reasons to Purchase Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Report



- Analysts evaluated data on producers, sales, and output in each regional market around the world.

- The market research report focused on the major market parameters, historical data, and forecast estimates.



Conclusion



Market participants should adopt a number of critical recommendations from the Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices market research report in order to sustain profitability even in a severe situation such as that caused by a pandemic.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Segmentation, By Test Type

9. Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Heart Failure POC & LOC Devices Market Segmentation, By End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



