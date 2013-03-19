Heart Maids to Provide Maid Services in NYC

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Heart Maids is a company in New York City that provides maid and cleaning services. The company will also launch a service that enables customers to book maids and clean their house. Heart Maids is the first company to provide such services. The aim of the company is to make the maid booking process frictionless in New York City.



Everyone wants to just sit and relax in their house and enlist the services of a maid in order to keep the house clean. With the maid and cleaning services of Heart Maids, everyone can book and hire maids to clean their house using only environment-friendly cleaning products. The maids will do all the cleaning jobs and tasks. In addition, the maids will clean the house well and will do it with utmost attention and care!



The best part of the service is that everyone can pay Heart Maids as soon as the maids are done cleaning the house. Enlisting the cleaning services of a maid, whether every day, every week, or every month, is a clever investment in order to spark the home. Hiring maids from Heart Maids will free up a lot of time for everyone, especially for those people who are always busy with their work. Among the most excellent advantages of hiring maids is that busy moms can relax and have a good with their family and friends.



For protection and safety, it is necessary to enlist the services of maids that follow every state and federal laws. Heart Maids ensures everyone that all of their maids will do their task well. Everyone will be satisfied with the cleaning services of the maids in the company. The company provides affordable prices for hiring the services of maids in order to clean the house.



Booking and enlisting the help of Heart Maids is beneficial for those individuals who are always on-the-go on their work. In addition, moms can now have time to bond with their children since the maids will do all the household chores.



For more information with regard to the cleaning services of Heart Maids and on how to book maids, please visit their website at http://heartmaids.com/. Everyone will be able to book maids that are of good service and will clean the house well.



Company: Heart Maids

Contact: Alison GreenBerg

Website: http://heartmaids.com/

Address: 244 5th avenue, J207 New York City, NY



