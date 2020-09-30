Heart Pump Device Market Report 2020 Focuses on Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Market Growth Until 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Heart pump device is the mechanical device that supports the functioning of heart and flow of blood in patients with weak heart. This device obtains blood from the lower chamber of heart and aids pumping it to the crucial organs. This process is the same as the tasks undertaken by a healthy heart. One of the popularly used health pumping device is the ventricle assist device (VAD). This device can be used in either one chamber of the heart or both the lower chambers of the heart, the cases wherein the ventricle do not perform healthily. Ventricles do not work properly.



These devices can be used during surgery or after the surgery until the heart recovers, till the time of surgery like heart transplant, or of the patient's body is not eligible for heart transplant, the device can prove to be a long term solution to assist the heart to perform better. The different types of ventricular assist device include left ventricular assist device (LVAD), right ventricular assist device (RVAD). Both of these devices if used simultaneously, is known as biventricular assist device (BIVAD). The left ventricular assist device is most widely used type of VAD, whereas right ventricular assist device is majorly used for short term-support to the right ventricle after heart surgery or LVAD surgery.



Major Key Players of the Heart Pump Device Market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Terumo Europe NV, Medtronic PLC, SynCardia Systems LLC. Teleflex Incorporated, Berlin Heart Gmbh, Jervik Heart Inc., Reliant Heart Inc., and Cardiac Assist Inc., among others.



The continual growth of the heart pump device market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these products for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Moreover increasing medical tourism, safe procedures, and long-term survival are contributing to the substantial growth of the global heart pump device market between 2020 and 2030. To gain better insights, prominent players in the market are focusing on new product launches along with technological advancements. For Instance, in February 2020, Abbott received U.S. FDA's breakthrough device designation for the development of a Fully Implantable Left Ventricular Assist System (FILVAS).



Major Types of Heart Pump Device Market covered are:

Implantable Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices



Major Applications of Heart Pump Device Market covered are:

Ventricular Assist Devices (Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (BiVADs)

Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (pVADs)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Heart Pump Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Heart Pump Device market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Heart Pump Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Heart Pump Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



