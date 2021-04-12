Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global Heart rhythm devices Market is expected to reach USD 30.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices. The rise in heart related diseases is the prominent reason of high number of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2019, more than 2 million Americans had arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation and is reported one of the most common cause of death globally. Heart rhythm devices is one of the most effective method for the tracking arrhythmia and help prevent death associated with arrhythmia.



This market research report presents a wide perspective of the Heart rhythm devices market on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistics with respect to revenue during the forecast period. It includes an elaborative study with an in-depth segmentation, comprehensive research and development history, latest news and press releases. Further, it determines the growth aspects and draws a sketch of the top players involved in the Heart rhythm devices market's growth in terms of revenue.



Key Highlights From The Report

Heart rhythm devices that are to be implanted such as ILR, ICM and others work for certain time that might hinder market to avoid discontinuation players are engaged in developing optimum products. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope

Based on products ECG devices are estimated to grow significantly. Rising heart disorders, technologically advances and cost effective products are majorly fuelling the demand of ECG device segment

North America is predicted to witness growth in opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the availability of a large number of healthcare facilities, and also rise in the prevalence of heart disorders, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Lead

Single Lead ECG Wires

ECG Lead Wires

Others

Pacemakers

Implantable

External

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

S-ICD

T-ICD

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Others



Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others



End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others



The report segments the Heart rhythm devices market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/heart-rhythm-devices-market



