Heart Rhythm Devices Market Product, Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis 2027 by Top Manufacturers Are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healt

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Cardiac implantable electronic devices are designed to help monitor or track irregular heartbeats in people with certain heart rhythm disorders and heart failure, including pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), biventricular pacemakers, and cardiac loop recorders.



This report studies the global Heart rhythm devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Heart rhythm devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.



Heart Rhythm Devices Market Drivers

The global market for heart rhythm devices is expected to rise from USD 17.91 billion in 2019 to USD 30.34 billion in 2027 at a rate of 6.8 percent. Due to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, the market is experiencing increasing growth. Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death worldwide, according to estimates from the WHO. Every year, 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases – this accounts for 31 percent of all global deaths. Rise in the geriatric population, coupled with an increase in life-threatening diseases such as obesity, respiratory and heart diseases, and is augmenting consumer demand. It is likely that growing understanding of heart disorders would foster business growth.



In addition, the geriatric population is growing increasingly across the globe, with Europe and North America having the largest proportion of the population aged over sixty-five years and above. In 2050, the geriatric population is projected to account for 35 percent of the population in Europe, 28 percent in North America and 24 percent in Asia, according to the United Nations. Growing geriatric populations worldwide and becoming the most vulnerable demographic are expected to further fuel market growth.



Heart Rhythm Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The heart rhythm devices market was dominated by North America. The area is expected to dominate in 2019 due to the higher rate of obesity caused by heart attacks, favourable reimbursement and acceptance of developed technologies.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Lead

Single Lead ECG Wires

ECG Lead Wires

Others

Pacemakers

Implantable

External

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

S-ICD

T-ICD

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Others



Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others



End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others



The researchers find out why sales of Heart rhythm devices are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Heart rhythm devices industry.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Heart rhythm devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Heart rhythm devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in the Cardiovascular disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.2.3. Favorable Reimbursement Policies

4.2.2.4. Increasing Rate of Obesity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Heart rhythm devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. External Beam Heart rhythm devices Product

5.2.1. Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

5.2.1.1. Conventional LINAC

Continued…



