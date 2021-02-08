Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 17.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends– Increasing development of technologically advanced products.



Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices are used extensively to treat bradycardia, tachycardia, arrhythmia, and sudden cardiac arrests. Since the prevalence of cardiac rhythm conditions is increasing the adoption of cardiac management devices has been increased significantly during the past decade. Additionally, emerging nations are witnessing a huge demand for these devices due to higher prevalence of cardiac conditions, increasing awareness about products amongst the population, and increasing per capita income.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT). Increasing incidences of heart failures and arrhythmias have boosted the demand for technologically-advanced cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices. Photoplethysmography technology, when used in wearables, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, improves atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection & screening.



Heart rhythm devices Market Drivers

Certain factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising usage of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement policies. Increasing occurrences of cardiovascular disorders are a key factor driving the growth of the cardiac rhythm management devices market.



Key participants include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Stryker, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, Zoll Medical Corporation among others.



Heart rhythm devices Market Regional Landscape

North America led the CRM devices market with a major share, driven by various factors, such as the region's established healthcare infrastructure, expanding geriatric population, and increasing regulatory approvals. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The growth is propelled by rising R&D investments from industry players and authorities, such as the American College of Cardiology and the China Cardiovascular Association to develop ground-breaking cardiac care technologies.



Heart rhythm devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices

Product

Resting ECG Devices

Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Lead

Single Lead ECG Wires

ECG Lead Wires

Others

Pacemakers

Implantable

External

Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

S-ICD

T-ICD

External Defibrillators

Manual External Defibrillator

Automatic External Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Loop Recorders

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Others



Heart rhythm devices Market Applications outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others



Heart rhythm devices Market End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Others



Read more@



