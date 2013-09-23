Heart Risk Warner: A New Device on the Way

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- In today’s world, many people struggle with heart disease and related issues. In fact, heart is currently the leading cause of death. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people dying yearly from heart disease will be at 23.3 million by 2030. With so much danger out there, one of the most important things medically right now is to be aware of what risk you personally have.



The Heart Risk Warner, by European scientist R. Jacauskas, is a multi-functional, easy-to-use device designed to warn patients of their risk in order to protect their health and prevent disaster. This device is being sponsored through a self-starter campaign on IndieGoGo, with an ultimate goal of 10,000 dollars to begin full production. The campaign is currently at approximately a third of the desired funds.



This device was designed first through a university thesis, and then put into practice with many prototypes and experiments to guide it on its way. The Heart Risk Warner can be worn and taken around with you to monitor vital signs, such as heart rate through an ECG, blood pressure, stiffness index of your heart muscle, and temperature and activity assessments. The data is then sent to a computer to be analyzed for your personal risk. Though it is currently in testing, it is believed to be safe and effective.



The Heart Risk Warner full pack consists of an accelerometer, ECG, temperature sensor, plethysmograph, Bluetooth board, MicroSD card, cables, electrodes, a battery, and a handmade wooden case placed around the main board. Sensors are placed on the chest and wired under clothing and the case is handheld or put in pocket for portability. Currently, as the HRW is still in production, the only way to receive one is through sponsoring the campaign, with varied options for a HRW for donations from $59 and above.



This product looks to be a innovative new way to monitor heart disease, like having a portable cardiologist of sorts. For those interested, the campaign is being run at the site link http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/heart-risk-warner-check-the-risk-of-your-heart-every-time-and-everywhere.



Name: Robertas Jacauskas,

Email: info@hrwproject.com

Denmark

http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/heart-risk-warner-check-the-risk-of-your-heart-every-time-and-everywhere

Home page web address: www.hrwproject.com

Youtube video: http://youtu.be/j_bmPFepNPw