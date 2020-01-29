Heart to Heart Hospice Increases Service to the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Area

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has added a new location in Texas, expanding its service to those living in the North Houston area.



The new site in the Bryan-College Station area of Texas recently opened to help meet the needs of more people in the North Houston service area. That area, with one office already located in Conroe, covers the counties of Brazos, Northern Grimes, Central Harris, Liberty, Madison, Eastern Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker and Washington.



The new site is at the following location: 3201 University East, Suite 350, Bryan, Texas, 77802.



"The Bryan office will help us serve more patients and families in this growing area of Texas," said Kelly Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We are excited to be able to provide the compassionate care and support they deserve."



Since 2003, Heart to Heart Hospice has been serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones, across Texas, and in Michigan and Indiana. "When medicine cannot provide a cure, hospice redefines hope in terms of a patient's quality of life," noted Mitchell.



Through a team-oriented approach, Heart to Heart cares for the whole person, meeting each patient's unique needs, while also supporting their caregivers with guidance and encouragement to help make the time together as peaceful as possible.



"Helping our patients remain in the place they call home and keeping them comfortable is what the Heart to Heart care team is trained to do," said Heather Lumsdon, BSN, RN and Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families."



About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 37 locations in Texas, Michigan and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.