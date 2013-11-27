Heart-Warming & Family Friendly New Book Gets Kids Journaling - Inspired by "He Said, She Said" Life of Tumultuous Twins.

Brunswick, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- With modern technology gripping young minds around the word, many adults have retired the age-old pastime of journaling to the dusty shelves of history. However, author and Mom Ali Maier believes that the days of journaling are far from gone; in fact, she’s out on mission to get millions of kids putting pen to paper!



Maier’s entertaining new book, ‘Mom Made Us Write This In The Summer’ has already captured the attention of children, parents and educators across the country. By fusing a heartwarming story with heaps of inspiration to get kids writing, the new literary series is being celebrated as journaling’s possible savior.



Synopsis:



A sister and brother, forced to write in the summer, and share ONE journal? Ugh. This is exactly what happens to 10-year-old twins Maggie and Max Pruitt. When Mom comes up with a plan for them to keep a summer journal, Maggie and Max can’t believe it. Worse yet, they have to share!



Through their writing, Maggie and Max find out they have very different (and hilarious) views about growing up, family and life – a conclusion they only discovered because, as Max and Maggie say, “Mom Made Us Write This.”



As the author explains, her book has many goals.



“The book’s narrative places a bold focus on strong family relationships – something that certainly needs emphasis in this day and age. However, these lessons are wrapped up in a fun-filled adventure that is keeping kids laughing and giving educators plenty of opportunities in the classroom,” says Maier, who is passionate about helping young people share their stories.



Continuing, “My other main focus is on writing and journaling itself. It’s a dying pastime that can be hugely rewarding and fulfilling. I hope that the story of Maggie and Max excites children about documenting their own lives on paper. I’ve even got resources on my website to get kids started – so there’s no excuse!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



Foreword Reviews calls ‘Mom Made Us Write This In The Summer’ “Funny, tell-all journal entries of ten-year-old twins reveals the inner workings of sibling and family relationships as can only be seen through the eyes of children.”



“My son Luke, aged 9, read this book and laughed hysterically! It was age appropriate, language appropriate and supported good family characteristics. And, it even got him to journal. My son's teacher loved the book too! It's a great read for boys and girls,” says Melanie, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With an entire series in the works, all are urged to purchase volume one as soon as possible.



‘Mom Made Us Write This in the Summer’, published by Erie Island Media, is available now on Amazon http://amzn.to/1aNwqQ3 or ask for it at your local bookstore.



For more information, visit: http://mommadeuswritethis.com.



About Ali Maier

Ali was born in Johnstown, PA, and grew up Upper St. Clair, just south Pittsburgh. Ali now lives in a Cleveland suburb with her husband and two children. Ali has a BA in Elementary Education from John Carroll University. She loves spending time with her family, reading, writing, kayaking and paddle boarding on Lake Erie. Ali loves to travel with her family, and has visited 16 different countries and many places in the beautiful USA.



Ali chose to write the Mom Made Us Write This series to encourage young readers to do something she loves – to read! Ali wanted to write a book series that would allow readers to laugh and encourage them to write and share their own stories.