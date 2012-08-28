Heart Warming Tale of Love, Death and Unseen Prejudice to Be Released

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Kelli Crawford has been a writer for her entire life. She produced her first story when she was only seven years old and later produced her first full length novel when she was still in High School for which she received much praise and acclaim for. Her first novel, was a huge success and her second novel which she is soon to be released titled “Lonely Is The Heart” is about a young lady sheriff that falls in love with a male deputy. Mrs. Crawford now resides in the state of Washington.



In a recent online interview Mrs. Crawford stated this about her new Love novel “Lonely Is The Heart”: “Samantha Cooper, a young woman who is thrust into the world of law enforcement. She faced a world fraught with death, danger, and unseen prejudice. She endures much as a lady sheriff; her greatest adventure being that of finding love when she meets Cole Madison; the handsome deputy marshal sent to investigate her. They battle many a foe while in the pursuit of justice, fighting an attraction that if revealed could cost them their lives.”



Her second novel “Lonely Is The Heart” that is soon to be released and is now in the final stages of editing. However, she invites you to visit her website to order her first novel. Mrs. Crawford is an accomplished romance novel writer and has much to offer her readers.



For more information please visit Mrs. Crawford’s website at http://lonelyistheheart.com