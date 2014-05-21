Heart Watch Direct Announces Blendtec as the Victor in Vitamix Comparison Review

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The heart is active from the moment we’re born to the moment we die, and through excitement, trauma, exertion and elation we put it through its paces. The heart is the most active muscle in the body, and we must take care of it. To improve cholesterol and keep the heart healthy, smoothies are a great way to control your diet and get essential fiber and nutrients. Heart Watch Direct has now published a review of the best blender to buy for creating heart friendly juices.



The site has compared the two most popular brands, Blendtec and Vitamix. The review comes with direct cross comparison in a variety of sections, including size, power & speed, design & controls, noise, warranty, containers & jars, blades, cleanup and cost. The review directly compares the flagship products from each brand’s budget and premium ranges to determine the winner.



With superior capacity, versatility and cost, the Blendtec comes out the victor, and it’s easy to see from merely glancing at the comparison tables that Blendtec have worked hard to outstrip their competitors in the sheer number of features users get for their purchase. The site even includes a link to Blendtec to enable individuals to buy there and then.



A spokesperson for Heart Watch Direct explained, “Blendtec took a landslide victory in our review, and the difference really was in the details. Vitamix has worked hard to make their product appealing in a few of the major categories, but while their top line sounds good, it isn’t backed up by the same versatility, scaling and control offered by the Blendtec, which has better speeds and capacity with less noise. A Blendtec blender will help people looking to improve their health use a much greater variety of ingredients in a much greater variety of ways, creating everything from smoothies to soups.”



About Heart Watch Direct

Heart Watch Direct aims to help people take better care of their hearts by investing in technology that can help them live a healthier, heart-friendly lifestyle. The site offers advice on how to improve overall health through diet and how to promote heart health without agonizing hours in the gym. Their latest article is a blender review of Vitamix and Blendtec. For more information please visit: http://www.heartwatchdirect.com/