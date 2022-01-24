Adoption as a Choice Premiere Episode with Mikki Shepard as Host on Voice America's Empowerment Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- Dianne Ferraro has been a key member of the executive and leadership teams at Save the Storks since 2018. She will be sharing her own story, as well as, the mission of Save the Storks and the work they do for communities traveling in their Stork buses.



The Stork buses are considered a life-saving clinic on wheels offering pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and STI testing, all at no cost. These state of the art mobile medical clinics bring the power of the pregnancy center to those who need it most.



"I am delighted to kick off this new radio talk show with Diane. It sets the stage for our future episodes and will advance Save the Storks purpose," said host of Adoption as a Choice, and author of In A Heartbeat-The Miracle of a Family that was Meant to Be, Mikki Shepard.



IN A HEARTBEAT-The Miracle of a Family That Was Meant to Be is a delightful, true story spanning several generations of families born out of love. It shares a 'good news' adoption story about the greatest gift of love a parent can give their child and the most awesome gift another parent can receive.



"In a Heartbeat" is the perfect recipe for achieving goals in life, with a dash of humor, inspiration, and tenacity, simmering with positive thinking and the law of attraction." -Tony Robbins



As a Speaker and Author, Mikki's diverse career spans multiple industries, successful entrepreneurship, and a strong background in speaking and real estate. She is a published writer and seminar speaker for organizations such as: National Association of REALTORS, Business Breakthroughs International (a Chet Holmes and Anthony Robbins company).



