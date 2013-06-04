Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- As reported on RefluxMD, being overweight or obese increases one's risk of countless diseases and conditions, including frequent heartburn, also referred to as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). GERD is a digestive disorder affecting up to 60 million Americans, and is closely associated with obesity, with evidence suggesting that being overweight greatly increases this risk. A very effective heartburn relief is improved diet, consisting of less greasy and fatty foods, and safe and effective weight loss.



The link between GERD or frequent heartburn and obesity is quite simple. The LES (lower esophageal sphincter) connects the stomach to the esophagus and normally only opens when food is passed into the stomach. Because extra body weight and fat tissue puts additional pressure on the stomach, this allows the LES to relax and open, causing the stomach contents to flow back up into the esophagus resulting in symptoms of GERD and heartburn. The good news is that losing as little as 10-20 pounds may improve the symptoms of this painful condition.



Diet Doc utilizes the latest nutritional science to create custom prescription hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients and personalized to each patient's specific needs. Subsequent to the successful completion of a medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will design customized diet plans that are personalized to each patient and compatible with almost any medical condition. Diet Doc's in-house physicians will prescribe hCG, typically administered once daily, to be used in conjunction with the nutrient rich diet plans. Thousands of patients have utilized Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans for safe and simple heartburn relief.



hCG is a natural hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women. This potent hormone, when dispensed in prescription strength in a medically supervised setting, has the ability to produce safe and fast weight loss without side effects and without health compromise. When coupled with the personalized and sensible diet plans, prescription hCG sends a signal to the brain to target and release years of trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream. The body then burns these fat reserves as the primary source of fuel for energy. Because this stored fat is normally trapped in the most difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the hips, underarms, thighs and belly, patients typically notice the loss of pounds and inches from these most stubborn areas.



Diet Doc's prescription hCG is available in sublingual tablets, painless injectable solution and oral hCG drops. Injectable prescription hCG remains the most preferred method of delivery among patients for a variety of reasons, including convenience and the ability to promote more rapid weight loss while preventing muscle loss, as well as naturally suppressing the appetite. Patients are losing excess weight and looking and feeling better than ever before without side effects and without health compromise.



At Diet Doc, each step of the patient's journey is medically supervised and monitored closely to assure the safest and most successful weight loss experience possible. Delivering a level of service unmatched by competitors, the company has become the leading and most reliable prescription hCG diet plan in the country and has helped thousands get heartburn relief by addressing weight-related symptoms, easily resolved with natural weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg