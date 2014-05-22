Heartburn Remedies: Ease That Burning Pain at Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- When stomach acid rises into the esophagus, an individual will feel a burning pain. Heartburn may also arise from heavy meals and certain foods, especially the spicy ones. More likely, an individual who smokes a lot, obese or pregnant, or having a condition called hiatal hernia may experience heartburn. It is advised not to take medicines like aspirins, some antibiotics and sedatives and antibiotics for these may worsen heartburn. Remedies to ease the pain that heartburn brings can actually be made at home, so worry no more.



When one feel as though heartburn is about to hit, drink a quarter of a liter glass of water immediately. This will flush the acid on the acid on the esophagus back to the stomach.



Saliva helps in neutralizing stomach acids. So grab and chew a gum but make sure this is sugarless to protect the teeth as well. Or maybe pop a candy, ponder about the food that you are craving for – whatever it takes to stimulate the salivary gland to produce more saliva.



Alkaline neutralizes stomach acids. Baking soda is an alkaline. Make a mixture of a half a teaspoon of baking soda and a few drops of lemon juice in a half a cup of lukewarm water. Drinking the baking soda alone is not advised. The need for the lemon extract not only covers the baking soda’s displeasing taste, it also dismisses the gaseous reaction that the baking soda creates when it reaches the stomach acids.



Vegetable extracts like those of the carrots, radishes, beets or cucumbers help to stabilize the gastric acid due to their alkaline nature. If it feels awkward, uncomfortable, or inconvenient to take these vegetables to take them as liquids, eating them raw is another option.



No matter how awful it feels, endure the pain. Stay upright. Gravity is a very powerful force. The Earth’s gravity will keep acid in the stomach. Never bend over after meals and never ever lie down!



If heartburn is hitting during night time, eat meals two to three hours before going to bed. This margin will allow the acids to decrease before sleeping. Elevating the head 10 to 15 centimeters will also help keeping the acid in the stomach.



Reducing food intake reduces the production of stomach acid. Hold back on eating heavy meals, doing this forces the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) to open. LES is a thick ring-like muscle that separates the stomach from the esophagus. When this opens it gives the stomach acids to rise into the esophagus.



If smoking is one’s habit and is having heartburn, it’s time to stop this. Research shows that smoking relaxes the LES, which may trigger the occurrence of heartburn.



There’s a lot of alternative ways to ease heartburn that one can do at home. In general, it all comes down to one’s discipline. Finding the remedy that the body and the mind are comfortable with will make dealing with heartburn very effortless.



About Home Remedies for Heartburn Tips

Home Remedies for Heartburn Tips gives useful and various lists to aid heartburn. Surely, one can find a remedy that will be comfortable for the body. There are also success and inspiring stories that one may read.