A Happy Tummy Means a Happy Life

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- What better way to start a new year than with a clean bill of health. At the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, you can be assured that you are receiving the latest and greatest in gastrointestinal healthcare. Peyton P. Berookim, MD is a double board-certified gastroenterologist with a commitment to making your life better. Don’t let constipation, bloating, and heartburn debilitate your life any longer. Through state-of-the-art diagnosis and procedures, the team at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California will work to pinpoint the root of your problem with care and concern. Dr. Berookim knows how precarious issues of the digestive track can be, and his vast experience is exemplified by the satisfaction of his loyal patients.



The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California is one of the leading names in Gastroenterology, and you can feel confident in their potential to solve your uncomfortable issues. Modern medicine has made it possible to offer procedures that are quick, painless, and thorough. Capsule endoscopy is a diagnostic technology that uses a pill-sized video capsule to photograph the inside lining of the esophagus, stomach and small intestine to evaluate for abdominal pain, diarrhea, gastrointestinal bleeding, anemia and inflammatory bowel disease. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared with diet and laxatives. The patient then swallows a pill-sized capsule containing a miniature video camera, light bulb, battery and transmitter. The capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach and small intestine, taking thousands of photographs. They are transmitted to a small Bluetooth® receiver worn by the patient. After approximately 8 hours, the patient returns to the office and the photographs are downloaded to a computer, where they can be reviewed by Dr. Berookim.



Whether you are in need of a routine colonoscopy, you are at risk for colon or esophageal cancer, or you are experiencing symptoms like constipation, bloating, and heartburn, you can rest easy knowing that Dr. Berookim and the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California have your best interests, and most importantly, your health in mind. Contact them today for a consultation. Take a look at their website, and hear what their patients are saying. They are on Yelp, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more!



