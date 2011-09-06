Website Offers Natural and Welcome Relief for People with Heartburn

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- According to statistics, about 7 percent of Americans suffer from heartburn every single day, and around 14 percent experience it once a week. For overweight people, the news is more grim—approximately 35 percent suffer from heartburn regularly.



Heartburn is extremely uncomfortable, causing a burning sensation in the chest. Typically, people with heartburn end up sleeping in an upright position in an effort to stop the pain, and most reach for over-the-counter or prescription drugs to try to ward off another attack.



But with popular heartburn drugs being linked to a variety of often serious side effects including pneumonia, nausea and osteoporosis, many people are looking for information on how to get rid of heartburn naturally.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its reviews of an all-natural, safe heartburn treatment. How to get rid of heartburn also offers educational articles on the common symptoms of heartburn, how it is usually treated, and why heartburn medications can be risky.



The treatment also claims to work fast, which offers relief to people who want to know how to get rid of heartburn quickly. Most people who have tried the product see a reduction in their acid reflux in as little as two days, eliminating it permanently over one to two months.



The website also weighs both sides of the natural product, giving visitors an unbiased report on its effectiveness.



Company spokesperson Logan Quinn said the hours he spent checking the internet looking for feedback about the treatment gave him a very good idea on the pros and cons of the product.



Among the positive features, Quinn said, is that the product offers a permanent, long term cure for heartburn and acid reflux, not what he calls a “quick fix” like drugs and home remedies.



“In addition to treating heartburn, this can also help people who suffer from yeast infections, IBS, chronic constipation, bloated stomachs, hiatal hernia, leaky gut syndrome, candida, and more,” Quinn said, adding that the company that sells the product also offers a 60-day money back guarantee.



As for the other side, Logan said the main “con” is that the product does not offer the often immediate relief that traditional heartburn medications provide. Users usually have to wait at least a day or two to notice a difference.



But for people who deal with the pain associated with heartburn regularly, reading up about this all-natural product can show them how to get rid of heartburn naturally, safely, and relatively quickly.



For more information on the website, visit http://www.exactlyhowtogetridofheartburn.com