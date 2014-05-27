Heartfulness.ca Offers Free Turning Point Sessions

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Heartfulness.ca is a Vancouver-based psychotherapy and counseling clinic that is into the field of counseling patients suffering from stress, anxiety , trauma, depression and other mental health conditions. The clinic now offers free turning point sessions that help patients create a clear vision of what they want in their life.



Fill out the contact form on http://www.heartfulness.ca to set up your first session for free!



During this session, the counseling team at http://heartfulness.ca can help people unearth the concealed challenges that may be damaging their peace, success, and happiness in life. This will leave the session reenergized, inspired, and renewed to ultimately change their life once for all.



Speaking about this turning point session, the chief counselor of the clinic stated - “The “Turning Point Session” is a generous 30 minutes of dialogue focused on discerning and deciphering the root of your challenge and obstacles that keep you from turning your life around. This session will give you an opportunity to decide if I am the person you wish to begin your counseling with.”



With their professional approach towards counseling and support, patients can get out of their loss. Besides handling the aforementioned mental conditions, Heartfulness.ca also helps in anger management and building strong and healthy relationships. The team also helps in handling maternal mental health conditions like pregnancy loss and postpartum depression.



Elaborating further on her speech, the chief counselor went on to say - “If you desire any of these changes we are here to tell you, you are not alone. We are here to meet you in your current mess, to help you be clear about what you want. Heartfulness counseling offers a compassionate and structured support system to facilitate powerful and positive changes in your life.”



Get in touch with their team of experts today to fix up a no-obligation expert counseling session, and benefit from it.



AboutHeartfulness.ca

Heartfulness.ca is a psychotherapy counseling clinic based in Vancouver, specializing in counseling people for handling stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.



Log on to http://www.heartfulness.ca for more info about the company and its offerings, as well as to avail free turning point sessions.



Contact Person name: Viktoria Ivanova

Country: Canada

Email: viktoria@heartfulness.ca

Phone Number: 604-715-4509

Company name: Heartfulness Counselling & Psychotherapy