Heartland Roofing Celebrates Their 1,000th Roof Project in Oklahoma City

Bethany, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Heartland Roofing proudly announces that they have completed their 1,000th roof in Oklahoma City. For over a decade, the local Oklahoma roofing and construction company has been providing complete residential roofing, siding, gutters, and window repairs, as well as commercial roofing systems like TPO and Modified Bitumen to Oklahoma City. Heartland also has had an office in the Tulsa metro area since 2010.



“Hundreds of Oklahomans have entrusted us with the care of their homes, office buildings and churches for over a dozen years,” said Heartland Roofing Owner Brad Neff. “The milestone of our 1,000th roofing project lets us know that we have done our job right and we will continue to do so through the next 1,000 projects.”



With over 25 years of combined experience, Brad Neff and his team at Heartland Roofing are experts in all types of residential and commercial roofing products including Composition Shingles, Tile, Metal Roofing, TPO, and Modified Bitumen. From damaged siding repairs and properly installed gutters and downspouts to window replacement and beyond, Heartland roofing can handle any job whether it is new construction, remodeling, or emergency storm damage repair.



In addition to using name brand products and building standards above code requirements on every roof, customers enjoy a five-year warranty for workmanship with installations that meet or exceed the manufacturer’s standards. Their manufacturer-trained crew members use the latest equipment and techniques with supervisors on the job site. They also provide quality hail damage inspections and have former adjusters on staff to guide customers through the insurance process.



The residential and commercial roofing contractor has an Oklahoma City office serving the Oklahoma City metro area, including Bethany, Edmond, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, and Yukon. Two years ago, they expanded their services to the Tulsa metro area with the opening of their second office. View their online gallery for a sampling of completed projects, learn about their services via their online videos or their blog and set up a free inspection by filling out their simple online form. For more information, please visit http://trustheartland.com/



