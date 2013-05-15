HeartRateMonitorGuide.net Rates and Reviews the World's Best Heart Rate Monitor Watches

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- When exercising, it’s important to keep track of the heart rate. The rate at which the heart pumps blood throughout the body helps exercisers know their limits. Whether seeking to burn fat or push the body to its limits, heart rate monitors are an easy and affordable way to measure the body’s performance on-the-go.



But with so many different heart rate monitors available on the internet, it can be difficult to decide which one works best for a particular set of needs. That’s a problem that HeartRateMonitorGuide.net aims to solve. At HeartRateMonitorGuide.net, visitors will find a selection of the world’s best heart rate monitor watches.



These watches attach to the wrist and measure the rate at which blood pumps through the area. These watches are ideal for runners and any other fitness enthusiasts who want to measure their heart rate while out and about.



A spokesperson for HeartRateMonitorGuide.net explains how the heart rate monitor watches are chosen for the site:



“We’ve put hours of research into choosing the perfect heart rate monitor watch. We chose heart rate watches based on features like GPS tracking, durability, price, and other mitigating factors. Together, these features help our visitors decide which heart rate monitor device would work best for their needs.”



On the homepage of HeartRateMonitorGuide.net, visitors will find a selection of the most popular heart rate monitor watches available today. Watches can be sorted based on their brand, price, overall, rating, or ideal use. Some watches, for example, are shock-resistant, which makes them perfect for high-intensity workouts like running. Other watches are of a cheaper level of quality, making them ideal for lower-intensity fitness activities like walking, hiking, or cycling.



Some heart rate monitors also go above and beyond what users expect from their watch. Certain monitors have Bluetooth connectivity, for example, as well as a barometer, calorie counter, and GPS. Some watches are also water resistant, making them perfect for exercising in any weather conditions.



The website makes a promise to visitors: it only reviews good quality brand-name heart rate monitors. All heart rate monitor reviews are written by an actual runner who has personally used a wide range of heart rate monitor watches.



Once website visitors are ready to purchase a heart rate monitor, they can do so by clicking on links throughout the site. Website visitor are directed to Amazon, which offers free shipping on many watch orders along with a generous refund policy and other advantages.



About HeartRateMonitorGuide.net

HeartRateMonitorGuide.net is a heart rate monitor watch review and comparison website. The site ranks some of the top heart rate monitor watches available today for runners, cyclists, hikers, walkers, and other fitness enthusiasts. For more information, please visit: http://www.heartratemonitorguide.net