HeartSine Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- HeartSine Technologies, Inc. (HeartSine) is a medical device company. It develops easy-to-use defibrillators for the home and public access markets. The company's core technologies include SCOPE biphasic waveform technology, arrhythmia detection, diagnostic algorithms, sensor technology and defibrillator electrode technologies which cater to cardiac defibrillation, pacing and cardioversion. Its flagship product is Samaritan public access defibrillator (PAD). This product can be combined with Pediatric-Pak for use in pediatric patients. Priority markets include Ireland and the US and it offers its products in more than 40 countries of the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. HeartSine is headquartered in Newton, Pennsylvania, the US.
The company focuses on expanding its customer base, as recently it launched its e-commerce portal for its US customers to sell its product online, as well as entered into a supply contract with American Airline.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the HeartSine Technologies, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
