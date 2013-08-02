Hearty Breakfast Key to Cure Infertility

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- It is estimated that ninety to 95% of women who attend infertility clinics because of anovulation suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Without ovulation, there can be no conception and couples can be left with the despair and the struggle of childlessness.



Thousands of women spend 1,000s of dollars each year to pharmacologically boost ovulation in the hopes of becoming pregnant. Recent research shows there might be a cheaper, safer way.



Authors Daniela Jakubowicz et al, in a recently published study in the Journal Of Clinical Science, discovered a startling fact about meal timing and ovulation rates in this subgroup of women. Their research focused not on number of calories (daily intakes were isocaloric), or macronutrient percentages, but on what time meals were consumed.



When breakfast formed the largest meal of the day, followed by consecutively smaller meals (as opposed to the reverse, with dinner being the largest meal) there was a significant and positive hormonal shift.



Improved insulin sensitivity and reduced cytochrome P450c17? activity ameliorated hyperandrogenism and improved ovulation rates.



Dr. Rebecca Harwin, international author of ‘Conquer Your PCOS Naturally’ and founder of ‘The PCOS Clinic’, says “It is devastating for a woman with PCOS who is struggling to overcome infertility. The great news is there are many, simple and inexpensive ways to naturally boost ovulation and fertility and increase the chances of becoming a mom.” She has helped previously infertility women to conceive naturally and give birth to happy, healthy babies. Women like Tennille Brownsey, from Queensland. Tennille revealed,



“I really wanted to thank you. Today, 3 weeks from our wedding, I found out I am pregnant. Never thought it would happen especially naturally, we had planned to get fertility treatment as soon as we got back from honeymoon. So thank you again you have helped another PCOS sufferer achieve a miracle.”



Where can women struggling with PCOS and infertility find out more? Due to the popularity of her printed book, Dr. Harwin has just launched the Kindle version of ‘Conquer Your PCOS Naturally’, and for just $3.97. Why so inexpensive? Simply, to raise PCOS awareness. Simply visit Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk now. “I’m excited to share this potent and life changing information with as many women with PCOS struggling with infertility as I can. And I’d appreciate your help in spreading the word,” says Dr. Harwin.



