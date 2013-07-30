New Manufacturing research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Heat exchangers are integral part of chemical and petrochemical industries. The chemical industry is the largest user of heat exchanger. Apart from the chemical industry, they are widely used in petrochemical and oil & gas industry, power generation, refrigeration, pharmaceuticals, HVAC, food & beverage processing, and pulp paper industry. New emerging technologies and regulations in certain regions have also helped in the growth of heat exchanger industry. Innovative heat exchangers are that can withstand corrosive chemicals are gaining popularity.
The global market for heat exchanger has grown significantly during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. China is experiencing the highest heat exchanger demand globally, mainly due to increase in its industrial growth. The heat exchanger market in other countries is emerging from past years and is expected to grow significantly in the future. Various countries like India, Japan, etc. have their own respective focus to develop heat exchanger market by producing it domestically or by sourcing it from the other countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This study estimates the global market of heat exchangers by the end of 2018. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global heat exchanger market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries like U.S., China, India, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and their market revenues are covered for each of the country. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Market has also been classified on the basis of material of construction, temperature range, and fluid type; the market share for each type of classification is described. The market for heat exchangers based on material of construction is further segmented on the types of materials used for heat exchangers with their market share.
Market has also been segmented on the basis of types and applications. The major types of heat exchangers are shell & tube, plate & frame, and air-cooled amongst the others. The major applications of heat exchangers are chemical and petrochemical and oil & gas, food & beverage, HVAC & Refrigeration, pulp & paper, and power generation amongst the others. These types and applications have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has also been described in the report.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Metering (Chemical Injection / Dosing) Pump Market By Type & Application - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Servo Motor & Drives Market: By Type (AC Servo Motors/Drives, DC Servo Motors/Drives, Brushless Servo Motors), Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Components (Sensors, Controller Modules, Encoders, Amplifiers) & Application - (2013 - 2018)
- Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market By Type (Inorganic, Organic & Bio-Based) & Application (Building & Construction, Cold Storage, HVAC, Textile, Thermal Energy Storage, Electronics) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Refrigerant Market - Hydro Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC), Hydrocarbon (HC), Inorganic (Ammonia, Carbon dioxide) - Trends & Forecasts to 2018