Heat Exchanger Market to Reach $19,505.8 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The report, "Heat Exchanger Market by Types (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), By Applications (Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVAC & Refrigeration), Classifications (MoC, Temperature Range & Fluid Types) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018" define and segment the global Heat Exchanger Market with analysis and forecasting of the global consumption revenue.



Browse:

- 89 Market Data Tables

- 33 Figures

- 289 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on “Heat Exchanger Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heat-exchanger-market-750.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Europe – the biggest market of Heat Exchanger



Europe has always been a strong market for heat exchangers and globally, this market has been a leader for heat exchangers with respect to demand as well as production capacity. The region has the presence of most of the global leaders in heat exchanger manufacturing. Heat exchanger consumption in the region is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2013 to 2018. This region has a relatively slow growth rate as a result of its dominant market size and slow economic activity as compared to the other regions. The demand in this region is boosted mainly due to the increased replacement demand for the heat exchangers.



“Asia-Pacific – the fastest growing” Heat Exchanger market



Asia-Pacific, being the fastest growing heat exchanger market globally, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% for the next five years. Asia-Pacific is witnessing high industrial growth, which hints at an ever-increasing demand of heat exchangers for its diverse applications. China dominates the heat exchanger market in Asia-Pacific region, being a major consumer and the fastest growing country in terms of heat exchanger demand. Currently, a high share of heat exchanger is consumed by the chemical industry and the demand of heat exchangers through chemical industry is expected to grow in the next five years at a CAGR of more than 11.5% from 2013 to 2018. After China, countries, including India and other Asian countries, are showing increasing growth in demand for heat exchangers. Moreover, increasing number of heat exchanger manufacturers from Asian countries are putting vigorous efforts for developing a strong base of heat exchanger market, with a target of reducing heat exchanger imports.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=750



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=750



Browse related reports to Chemicals Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/