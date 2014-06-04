Jiutepec, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- In everyday routine, home appliances have been part of the easiest way of living. From refrigerator down to space heaters, heating and cooling applications have been used. These appliances though provide comfortable life, still there are some interesting tricks behind every application, and one of those is the device called heat exchanger whose primarily responsibility is the transfer of heat from one medium to another.



Heat exchangers are not just for space heaters and other applications, but are also used in cooling appliances such as refrigerator and air conditioners. The transfer of heat without transferring the fluid that carries the heat is the essential principle of a heat exchanger. These appliances use heat exchangers in the opposite way from central heating systems. They remove heat from a compartment or room where it is not wanted and pump it away in a fluid to some other place where it can be dumped out of the way. These varied uses of heat exchangers can be distinguished according to the direction of the liquid flow.



In some applications, the heat exchangers can be parallel-flow, cross-flow or countercurrent. In parallel-flow heat exchangers, both fluid move in the same direction, entering, and exciting the exchanger side by side. On the other hand, when the fluid paths flow perpendicular to one another, it is cross-flow heat exchangers. Unlike the latter, countercurrent heat exchangers' fluid paths flow in opposite directions. Countercurrent heat exchangers tend to be more effective than other types of exchangers.



Apart from classifying heat exchangers based on fluid direction, there are types that vary mainly in their composition. Some heat exchangers include multiple tubes, such as tube bundle, whereas other consist of hot plates with room for fluid to flow between them. In addition, the other four different designs of heat exchangers namely shell and tube, plate, regenerative, and intermediate fluid or solid. Shell and tube design is the most used type, which has multiple finned tubes. In the plate heat exchanger, the fluid flows through baffles. This kind of exchanger is typically more efficient than the shell and tube design. On other hand, the regenerative heat exchanger and intermediate fluid or solid heat exchanger functions as an exchanger taking advantage of the heat from a specific process and using the fluids or solids within it to hold heat.



Take note that it is important to keep in mind that not all heat exchangers depend on the transfer of heat from liquid to liquid, but in some cases utilize other medium instead.



Generally, this is the trick of heat exchanger behind every home appliance that works in every single house.



About MPGIA SA de CV

MPGIA SA de CV is professional services company providing qualified personnel, technical consulting and advising on the implementation of quality systems for the development and installation of projects in the metal mechanic field, both in the industrial and in the commercial sectors. MPGIA SA de CV, is located in Cuernavaca city, in the state of Morelos, Mexico. MPGIA SA de CV’s objective is to guarantee their clients the highest quality in product fabrication and technical services assistance, supported by the experience and expertise their personnel, in order to satisfy the needs of the metal mechanic industry.