Heat Exchangers Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Heat Exchangers is a piece of equipment built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. Heat exchangers are devices whose primary responsibility is the transfer (exchange) of heat, typically from one fluid to another. However, they are not only used in heating applications, such as space heaters, but are also used in cooling applications, such as refrigerators and air conditioners.



The Heat Exchangers consumption volume was 1297.08 K Ton in 2017 and is expected to reach 1820.04 K Ton in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2017 to 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (25.76%) in 2016, followed by the United States and Europe.



The Heat Exchangers are mainly used by Petrochemical, Electric Power & Metallurgy, Shipbuilding Industry, Mechanical Industry, Central Heating and Food Industry. The dominant applications of Heat Exchangers are Petrochemical and Electric Power & Metallurgy.



The global Heat Exchanger market was 12000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 18800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Alfa Laval

- Kelvion (GEA)

- SPX Corporation

- IHI

- Danfoss (Sondex)

- SPX-Flow

- DOOSAN

- API

- KNM

- Funke

- Xylem

- Thermowave

- Hisaka

- SWEP



Segment by Type:

- Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger

- Plate Heat Exchanger

- Air Cooled Heat Exchanger

- Other Types



Segment by Application:

- Petrochemical

- Electric Power & Metallurgy

- Shipbuilding Industry

- Mechanical Industry

- Central Heating

- Food Industry

- Other Applications



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Heat Exchanger Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Heat Exchanger Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Heat Exchanger Market Forecast

4.5.1. Heat Exchanger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Heat Exchanger Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Heat Exchanger Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Heat Exchanger Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Heat Exchanger Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Heat Exchanger Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Heat Exchanger Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Heat Exchanger Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



