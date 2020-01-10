Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Global Heat Exchangers Market



The demand for heat exchangers is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising prices of the energy across the globe. However, heat exchanger devices play a vital role in saving energy in the number of industries which includes petrochemical, chemical, power, and refining. In addition, the global heat exchangers market is anticipated to grow substantially due to its huge adoption in several industries.



The major trends of the global heat exchangers market are increasing applications of plate heat exchanger, growing development of high temperature heat exchangers, advancements in high temperature heat exchanger manufacturing, and others.



The heat exchanger products are hugely used across several sectors such as natural gas processing, petroleum, as well as sewage treatments. Additionally, these products can be used in aircraft applications as they increase efficiency of fuel by eliminating heat from the engine. Furthermore, government regulations as well as advanced technologies are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global heat exchanger market over the forecast period. Likewise, innovations across the product properties comprising corrosion resistance are likely to increase the demand for the global heat exchangers market during the prediction period.



The global heat exchangers market is segmented into application, type, and geographical landscape. On considering the type, the global market is fragmented into air cooled heat exchanger, plate & frame heat exchanger, tube & shell exchanger, cooling towers, and many others. In terms of application, the market is classified into HVACR, chemical, petrochemical, paper & pulp, oil & gas, and others. According to the geographical landscape, the global heat exchangers market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The major service providers operating in the global heat exchangers market are Tranter, Inc., Accessen Group Co., Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer, Inc., Sondex Holdings A/S, Danfoss A/S, and Fischer Maschinen- U. Apparatebau. These players are implementing several growth strategies to gain their market existence across the globe.



Key segments of the global heat exchanger market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger



- Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger





- Gasketed



- Brazed



- Welded



- Air Cooled Heat Exchanger



- Cooling Towers



- Others





Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- Chemical



- Petrochemical and Oil & Gas



- HVACR



- Food & Beverage



- Paper and Pulp



- Others





Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)





- North America



- S.



- Canada



- Europe



- France



- UK



- Germany



- Italy



- Spain



- Rest of Europe



- Asia Pacific



- India



- China



- Japan



- Australia



- South Korea



- Rest of APAC



- Latin America



- Brazil



- Mexico



- Rest of Latin America



- Middle East & Africa





Reasons for the study





- The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global heat exchanger market



- While studying the market, we observed that the shell and tube heat exchangers are gaining immense traction due to its property of maintaining high temperature and pressure conditions of feed water in different end-use industries



- Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing demand for heat exchangers in the chemical sector



- The global heat exchanger market is projected to witness lucrative opportunities in developing regions of Latin America and Middle East & Africa, on account of developing infrastructure





What does the report include?





- The study on the global heat exchanger market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, trends, and opportunities



- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Value Chain, Porter's Five Forces' analysis and PESTEL analysis



- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.



- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments



- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence





