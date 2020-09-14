Heat Interface Unit Market 2018, Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Heat Interface Unit Market- Notable Developments



Evinox has launched a new range of smart heat interface units known as ModuSat XR. It offers TCP/IP communication connectivity along with smaller and compact dimensions. Moreover, the latest ModuSat XR and XR-ECO twin plate heat interface units provide better performance in the package that requires 27% less space than before.

Wright maintenance has won a service contract from Greystar to provide services for all the apartments and maintenance service. The services to be provided include hot water, heating, ventilation, and comfort cooling systems. The company will also service underfloor heating, heat interface units, and mechanical ventilation heat.

Kingspan



Founded in 1966, Kingspan is located in Ireland. It provides insulation and building envelope solutions. The company provides insulation, light and air, water and energy, data and flooring technology, solar and renewable engineered timber systems, access floors, and insulated panels and facades.



Danfoss



Established in 1933, Danfoss is located in Denmark. The company provides services and products for heating buildings, cooling food, gas compressors, controlling electric motors, air conditioning, powering mobile machinery, and variable frequency drives. The company also operates in district heating and cooling infrastructure and in field of wind and solar power.



Alfa Laval



Founded in 1883, Alfa Laval is located in Sweden. The company provides specialized products for heavy industry. The products offered by the company are used to cool, heat, and separate such as water, oil, chemicals, beverages, and starch. The company also focuses on large scale operations such as food, marine, and energy industries. The company has subsidiary companies located in around 35 countries around the world.



Caleffi



Founded in 1962, Caleffi is located in Italy. The company designs and manufactures components for plumbing, heating, heat metering, air conditioning, and renewable systems for industrial and domestic plants. The company also provides solar thermal system components, central heating system, and underfloor heating system components.



Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global heat interface unit market include –



Honeywell

Dutypoint

Docherty

Armstrong

Bosch

Johnson & Starley

Kamo Systemtechnik

Elson

Essco Controls

Stokvis Boilers



Heat Interface Unit Market Dynamics



Growing Number of Smart Homes and Cities Driving Demand for Heat Interface Unit



Increasing number of smart homes and development of smart cities are driving the demand for heat interface units as the advanced heating technology. Moreover, property developers and engineers are also focusing on installing heat interface units in a modern building. Two main issues tackled by heat interface units are limited primary flow rate and return temperature in the heating circuit.



Moreover, increasing adoption of smart home concept in developing countries such as Singapore, China, and India is accelerating the growth of central heating system, thereby, driving demand for heat interface unit. Meanwhile, in the developed countries, the government initiatives and use of energy efficient products are contributing to the growing demand for heat interface unit. Heat interface unit with preheat function and controller are also finding wide application in large complexes and apartments.



Advanced Heat Interface Units Gaining Popularity



With advancement in technology and system design, new range of heat interface units are being developed. Companies are increasingly investing in the development of smart heat interface units to ensure better control, maintenance, reduced fuel cost and carbon saving, in addition to advanced functionality for installers and end-users. Intelligent monitoring and control technology is being offered by heat interface unit developers with an aim to improve efficiency and save huge on the fuel cost.



Improved methods of controlling heat interface unit are also being developed with sensors, equipment and controls to provide remote monitoring and control of temperatures and flow rate. Meanwhile, online heat interface unit dashboard is also being offered with the cloud-based monitoring, control, and reporting of the heat interface unit and networks to the building service engineers and network operators.



Additional Cost of Retrofitting Existing System with Heat Interface Unit



One of the key restraining factor hampering the growth of heat interface unit market is additional cost incurred in process of retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit in addition to the high initial cost associated with the heat interface unit. Although residential complexes and businesses are increasingly focusing on upgrading to a more efficient technology to reduce cost of energy, the high cost in retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit is hampering the growth of the heat interface unit market.



However, heat interface unit providing companies are providing advice on possibilities of retrofitting existing system with heat interface unit and also provide information on the initial cost to be invested compared to savings that can be achieved by retrofitting.



Heat Interface Unit Market Segmentation



Based on components, the heat interface unit market is segmented into



Heat Exchangers

Sensors

Controllers

Valves

Pumps



Based on product, the heat interface unit market is segmented into



Indirect HIUs

Direct HIUs



Based on application, the heat interface unit market is segmented into



Industrial

Commercial

Residential



