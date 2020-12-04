Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Heat-not-burn Tobacco Product Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Heat-not-burn Tobacco Product Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Heat-not-burn Tobacco Product. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Philip Morris International (United States), British American Tobacco (United Kingdom), PAX Labs (United States), Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC (Finland), Japan Tobacco (Japan), Sampoerna (Indonesia), Imperial Brands (United States), Altria (United States), China tobacco (China) and Pro Link Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan).

A heat-not-burn tobacco product (HNB) heats tobacco to a lower temperature than a conventional cigarette is burned, resulting smoke contains nicotine and other chemicals. The heat-not-burn tobacco product is less harmful than conventional Tabaco smoking claimed by manufacturers of heat-not-burn tobacco product, but there is no reliable evidence to support these claimsHeat-Not-Burn. Heat-not-burn products, also known as heated tobacco products, only heat tobacco. High demand from people who are trying to quit smoking is boosting the market. Additionally, the lower cost of HNB and an increasing number of organized retailing outlets are the key drivers for the market. However, government regulation from many regional governments is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Type (Use Tobacco Stick, Use Loose-leaf), Product Type (Tobacco rod, Atomizer, Smoke bomb), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Tobacco Store, Online), End User (Men, Women)

Market Drivers

- An increasing number of organized retailing outlets of Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products

- Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products are Cost Effective that Accelerating the Demand across Globe

- The Myth of HNB is Less Harmful as Compare to Traditional Tabaco Products



Market Trend

- Lower Taxes on Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products as Compare to Conventional Tabaco Products



Restraints

- High Number of Rules and Regulation on Tabaco Products from Regional Governments



