Heat Processing Systems, Hydraulic Equipment and Lubricants Offerings Increased by IndustrialLeaders.com

According to IndustrialLeaders.com the heating equipment now available on the site include various types of heat exchangers such as copper alloy shell & tube, stainless steel/copper brazed plate heat exchanger, stainless steel shell & tube, OEM & custom shell & tube, gasketed plate, brazed plate, as well as aluminum bar & plate air-cooled systems. Allied products include portable heaters, furnaces, blowers, thermal transfer systems and other heating processing systems. Lauri Breeman, spokeswoman for Industrial Leaders said 75+ suppliers of various commercial & industrial lubricants are now profiled on the site offering a wide selection of grease, lube, fluids and oils for turbine, marine, machine tool, aviation, tractors, automotive, heavy equipment, medical equipment, drilling machines, compressors, heavy-duty diesel engines and other applications. According to Breeman the types of hydraulics & pneumatic equipment added to IndustrialLeaders.com include hydraulic presses, cylinders, hoists, jacks, rollers, and related products. The brands mostly offered on the site, according to Breeman include Enerpac®, Coffing Hoists®, GreenLee®, Hilman Rollers®, Duff-Norton® Simplex®, Little Mule® and other top makes of hydraulics equipment.



About Industrial Leaders

Founded in 2003, Industrial Leaders is a publisher of over 192 specialized industrial directories as well as several B2B marketplaces, forums, buying guides, social networking sites and other resources for the manufacturing community. The company focuses primarily on promoting U.S. manufacturers worldwide. Domestic and foreign companies looking to purchase industrial supplies, equipment and machinery utilize the site to locate suitable suppliers in the United States serving national and international markets at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com