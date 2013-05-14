Heat Pull off Another Win over Chicago

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- LeBron James came down strong on the Bulls Friday night, and finished the game with 25 points, combined with 20 points and 19 rebounds from Chris Bosh. The Heat continued on to win one of the most lopsided playoff games in Miami history 104-94 and went on to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.



The Bulls didn’t go down quietly, but weren’t able to pull it together.



"You can't win a championship being pretty and shiny," Bosh said. "You're going to have to get dirty. You're going to have to play physical. You're going to have to dive on the floor. You're going to have to do things that are extremely tough.



