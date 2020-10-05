Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Heat Pump Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Heat Pump industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Heat Pump market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Heat Pump industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Heat Pump market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Heat Pump Market are Carrier Corporation, Daikin, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE, Airwell, BDR Thermea, Bryant Heating & Cooling, Emerson Climate Technologies, Enertech and others.



The device used to pull heat from a lower temperature zone and deliver it to a higher temperature zone is known as a heat pump. These heat pumps use refrigerant in closed or open cycle, which acts as an intermediate medium of heat exchange between source and destination. Heat pumps are of various types such as working on the basis of heat source, air source, water source, ground source, and hybrid.



Growth of the construction industry along with increasing implementation of stringent new building regulations by governments worldwide, especially in China, Japan, U.S., South Korea, and Europe are expected to be the key factors driving demand for heat pumps for residential applications. In countries such as Japan, Australia, U.S., and countries of Europe, governments are providing subsidies on purchase of heat pumps in order to reduce their carbon footprint and increase use of renewable sources of energy for heating and cooling purposes. Also, certain countries like Japan and China have their own renewable energy policies for heating purposes, which promote the use of heat pumps over conventional heating devices.



The leading players of the Heat Pump industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure.



Latest news and developments:



July 13 2020: Danfoss has released its EKE 2U backup power module for applications such as chillers, heat pumps, cold rooms, CRAC, and food retail—making it easier than ever to protect the compressor in the event of a power outage. A reliable, easy-to-use alternative to battery packs and solenoid shutoff valves, the Danfoss EKE 2U backup power module reacts quickly to prevent liquid from entering the compressor should the mains power fail. The module's ultracapacitor-based technology can be fully charged within 150 seconds, and eliminates the need for battery changing—common with many traditional backup solutions. Meanwhile, its state-of-health indicator helps to quickly identify an unexpected failure—enabling OEMs to deliver a reliable failsafe.



On The Basis Of Product, The Heat Pump Market Is Primarily Split Into



Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook of Heat Pump Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



Market Overview:



Market Overview:



The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.



Key Players: This part discusses expansion plans of companies, key mergers and acquisitions, funding and investment analysis, company establishment dates, revenues of manufacturers, and their areas served and manufacturing bases.



Market Forecast: The report offers a complete forecast of the global Heat Pump Market by product, application, and region. It also offers global sales and revenue forecasts for all years of the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.



