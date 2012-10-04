Heat Pump Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The global heat pump market is growing fast as governments of developed economies are promoting renewable energy and emphasizing on the development of energy-efficient buildings. A large number of corporate and government organizations are coming forward for the development of this industry, and financial support from such organizations is continuing to be the main driver of this market. The growth of the heat pump industry resulted in the slow development of conventional heating products like boilers. The ground-to-water heat pump segment dominates this industry accounting for the overall maximum growth rate. Air-to-water type heat pump holds the largest shares in countries like Japan, France, Switzerland, and Norway. Although, the ground-to-water segment holds the largest share, the growth of this industry is mainly driven by the air-to-water segment.



With the increasing need of energy efficiency and renewable energy generation, the market for heat pumps is in the limelight and is providing potential solution to a number of applications in different types of buildings. Some common applications of heat pumps include space heating and cooling, pre-heating domestic hot water, heat recovery, and dehumidification in domestic and industrial sectors. Being a new market, the biggest challenge faced by this industry is the lack of consumer awareness about heat pumps. Apart from the few established markets, there is still a lack of awareness about the benefits of heat pumps.



Market Segmentation



Based on Type



- Ground-to-Water

- Ground-to-Air

- Air-to-Water



Based on Application



- Residential

- Industrial

- Commercial



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. The report covers the following regions:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years.



The report also provides an analysis of the technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Baxi, Danfoss Heat Pumps, DeLonghi-Climaveneta, Earth Energy Limited, Geothermal International Ltd (GI), Global Energy Systems and Technology, ICS Heat Pump Technology, Ideal Boilers, Keston Boilers, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE, TEV Limited, Transen Sustainable Energy Systems Limited, Worcester Bosch, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players and their strategies

- It provides a forward-looking perspective on the different factors responsible for driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the industry

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It helps to clearly understand competitive environment to stay ahead in competition

- It helps in making informed business decisions based on compete insights of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological improvements in the market



