Heat Pump Market in China 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Heat Pump market in China to grow at a CAGR of 27.66 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for air source heat pumps. The Heat Pump market in China has also been witnessing the increase in awareness about the latest technology. However, the need for high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Heat Pump Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Heat Pump market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd., Trane Inc., and Gree Electric Appliances Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fuerda Air-conditioning Equipment Co. Ltd., Mammoth Inc., QueZheng Cooling and Heating Equipment Co., Hangzhou Zhenxin Heating Equipment Co., Ltd., Guangdong Tongyi Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd., and Haier Group.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



