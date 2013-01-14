Heat Pumps Installed by Montgomery County Heating & Air Will Now Keep Homes Warm All Winter Long

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- For some homeowners, natural gas is not available in all areas as a cooling and heating option. This makes an electric heat pump system a viable choice to consider because it is not currently available, or the homeowner simply does not want a propane heated home. Being that heating and cooling comprise of a majority of the home’s energy budget, it is important that a person has the most efficient unit installed in the home. For heat pump service in King of Prussia, PA, Montgomery County Heating & Air will now maintain all units so that families can stay warm during the freezing cold winters here in the Northeast region.



With the New Year kicking off, homeowners may be looking for more ways to save around the house as their New Year’s resolution. Heat pumps are a cost-efficient way to heating the home since they use energy more resourcefully over time allowing for optimal savings. They have become the system of choice when it comes to heating and cooling home because of its increased efficiency and adaptability. Since it is used for both the summer and winter months, it makes it extremely important to service one’s heat pump. For those who may not have a heat pump and already have an existing heating system in the home, furnace services in King of Prussia are also available.



If one is unfamiliar with a heat pump system, call Montgomery County Heating & Air to get a heating estimate in King of Prussia and learn how these units move any hot air in the home so families can stay warm all winter long. If one happens to have problems with their current heating unit be sure to contact a professional from Montgomery County Heating & Air so they can service any issues that may be keeping one’s home from getting warm. They are much cheaper than heating the home with natural gas and it eliminates the need for using a humidifier, which may be necessary in some homes that have furnaces. With Montgomery County Heating & Air families can stay warm and cozy all winter long with their heat pump without the frequent fluctuations that some heating systems have.



About Montgomery County Heating & Air

Montgomery County Heating & Air has the most experienced technicians in the industry for both residential and commercial property owners in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For over half a century they have been dedicated to providing those with the highest quality of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. Montgomery County Heating & Air strive to build long lasting relationships with their clients so property owners know their HVAC services will be completed quick and efficiently.



To learn more visit http://montcoheatingandair.com/.