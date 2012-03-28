Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market in Asia-Pacific - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market in Asia-Pacific Region - Market Size, Pricing Analysis, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020' report to its offering.
The Asia Pacific HRSG equipment market has an intense level of competition, driven by the high number of players, especially in China. The market in China and India is quite fragmented compared to Australia and the Republic of Korea. The key countries of the Asia-Pacific region, India and China, dominate the revenue share in the Asia Pacific, receiving an estimated 35% and 25%, respectively, of the total revenues from the Heat Recovery Steam Generator market in the Asia Pacific region at present. The rise in population and living standards has made electricity an important commodity for many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The electricity consumer base is having a sound growth and there is a high demand in this region despite the recent financial crisis.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from HRSG sales for the key countries in the Asia Pacific region like Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam
- Data on the pricing and volume (unit sales) analysis for HRSG for key countries in the Asia Pacific region
- Detailed market share analysis of top market participants such as Alstom SA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, AE&E Australia Pvt Ltd. and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
- HRSG technology overview
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Reasons to buy
The report will aid to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the HRSG equipment market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the HRSG market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59424/heat-recovery-steam-generator-hrsg-market-in-asia-pacific-region-market-size-pricing-analysis-equipment-market-share-and-competitive-landscape-analysis-to-2020.html
