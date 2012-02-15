New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020" provides an in-depth analysis of the HRSG market of selected countries in the following regions: Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea and Taiwan),Europe (The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and Russia), North America (The United States and Canada), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Africa). The report analyzes the trends and the factors affecting the global HRSG market. It provides a detailed forecast of the unit shipment, market revenue and pricing of the HRSG market of each the countries covered under the four regions up to 2020. It also provides information on the competitive landscape and market shares of some of the major companies in each respective country.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
According to GBI Research, the Middle East is expected to be the largest HRSG market among all regions by both unit shipment volume and market revenue in 2020, with a share of 43% in the total global HRSG unit shipment volumes and 33% in the total global HRSG market's revenues in 2020. The Middle Eastern countries encourage foreign investment, especially in the generation segment of the HRSG industry. Heavy investment plans and lucrative policies are anticipated to drive the market in this region. However, the global HRSG market is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period from 2011 through to 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2%. The growth will be strongly affected by raw material prices and a shift in focus in the market towards renewable sources.
Scope
- The global HRSG market scenario, segmented into four regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa.
- Details of the 18 HRSG equipment markets covered under the four regions: India, China, Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russian Federation, the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Africa.
- Data types, including unit shipment volumes, market revenues, average pricing by country from 2000 to 2010, with forecasts to 2020.
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and a Porter's Five Forces analysis of the HRSG industry in the key countries.
- The report provides details of key technologies likely to impact the HRSG market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PJSC EnergoMashinostroitely Alliance, Foster Wheeler AG, OJSC Power Machines, AE&E Lentjes GmbH, Vogt Power International Inc., Nooter/Eriksen Inc, Alstom SA, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd., Babcock-Hitachi K.K., AE&E Australia Pty Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, MAPNA Generator Engineering & Manufacturing Co.
