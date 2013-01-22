Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) for Thermal Power, 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) for Thermal Power, 2012 - Global Market Size, Market Share, Average Pricing and Trends to 2020 gives detailed information on the key national HRSG equipment markets. Sales volumes, revenue forecasts, average pricing, market share analysis and key trends are covered for the global HRSG market. The report covers eight countries including the US, Mexico, Spain, the UK, Iran, China, India and Indonesia which are key to the global HRSG market. Sales volumes, revenue forecasts, average pricing, market share analysis, drivers and restraints are covered for these countries.



Scope



- Data on the market volumes and revenues generated from global HRSG sales.

- Data on the HRSG market size, average pricing and revenue analysis for the US, Mexico, Spain, the UK, Iran, China, India and Indonesia.

- Sales, pricing and revenue forecasts at the global level.

- Market share analysis at a global and country level of the top market participants, such as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, EMAlliance Engineering, Siemens, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie, Nooter/Eriksen, Greens Holdings, Vogt Power International, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Alstom.

- Global HRSG market trends along with drivers, restraints and an impact analysis for all key markets.

- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the HRSG equipment market.

- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the HRSG market’s growth potential.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92713/heat-recovery-steam-generators-hrsgs-for-thermal-power-2012-global-market-size-market-share-average-pricing-and-trends-to-2020.html