Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The company has newly introduced EnergiSava 380, heat recovery systems; http://www.envirovent-specifier.com/heat-recovery-products.php that continuously removes stale, moist air from bathroom, kitchen, WC and replaces it with clean, fresh, tempered air through circular valves mounted in the ceiling.



One of the representatives at EnviroVent stated, “EnergiSava 380’s lightweight and very compact format allows a one-man installation and the system is designed for easy push-button commissioning. It can also be rotated to enable both right and left configurations depending on the type of installation required. Suitable for properties with kitchen plus 7 wet rooms, the EnergiSava 380 is not only exceptionally powerful, delivering a maximum airflow of 120 l/s but is also highly efficient achieving a thermal efficiency of 93% and SFP as low as 0.40 W/l/s.”



The company has bestowed with their efforts of spreading stable humidity levels and secure environment and have been applauded and accredited by the British Electrical Approvals Board (BEAB). BEAB has been promoting electrical safety for over 40 years and is a notified body to the UK Department of Trade and Industry, playing an active role in the development of standards on a global basis. EnviroVent has received BBA quality accreditation for almost all of their products which are used for eliminating and reducing surface condensation.



About Envirovent-Specifier.com

Envirovent-Specifier.com offer a wide and varied range of eco-friendly and innovative ventilation systems, designed to deliver homes with fresh and filtered air. Choose from their range of energy efficient condensation-control solutions to reduce humidity levels and provide household with fresh, filtered air, diminishing damp, and condensation and mould problems.



To find out more about heat recovery ventilation visit http://www.envirovent-specifier.com/heat-recovery-products.php or call them now at 0845 272 7807.