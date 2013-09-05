Envirovent's Filterless Fan Is a Cut Above the Rest

Harrogate, North Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Without adequate ventilation everyday activities like cooking, showering and drying clothes indoors can quickly cause humidity levels to rise above the ideal level of 50-60%. This can lead to mould growth and if left unchecked can cause damage to the fabric of the building, and even harm the health of the occupants.



Now you could argue that it is the occupant’s fault, they don’t use the fan in the kitchen or bathroom, their lifestyle is to blame – actually that may not be the case. There are extract fans on the market that simply don’t cut the mustard; they are not powerful enough to produce the airflow needed to clear the excess moisture.



Launched back in 2005, the EnviroVent Filterless Extract Fan is a popular choice with registered providers for the following reasons:



- Unique patented cartridge system

- Filterless technology

- Ultra Low Watt motor technology

- Maintenance free carcass

- Automatic vapour tracking function

- Low voltage model available

- On-going 5 year guarantee

- Ideal for all applications

- Environmentally friendly

- Low maintenance

- Low life-cycle costings

- Designed for the life of the building

- Easy to clean

- Whisper quiet running



As the fan doesn’t have any filters to get clogged up, it retains its high performance levels much longer than traditional extract fans. The filterless fan received royal approval in 2009 when it was awarded the Queen’s Award for Innovation. Running continuously at a low trickle rate means that the fan is constantly tackling the problem of high humidity. In addition, the fan also constantly tracks the moisture level in the air and automatically increases speed as the humidity increases, for instance if the resident is cooking or showering.



In a nutshell, the EnviroVent Filterless Extract Fan saves you money, protects your housing stock, and safeguards the health of your tenants. It is the ideal solution for houses with high humidity and associated mould and damp problems.



About Envirovent-Specifier.com

Envirovent-Specifier.com offer a wide and varied range of eco-friendly and innovative ventilation systems, designed to deliver homes with fresh and filtered air. Choose from their range of energy efficient condensation-control solutions to reduce humidity levels and provide household with fresh, filtered air, diminishing damp, and condensation and mould problems.



To find out more about heat recovery ventilation visit http://www.envirovent-specifier.com/heat-recovery-products.php or call them now at 0845 272 7807.