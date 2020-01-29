pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Heat resistant coatings also known as passive fire protection or intumescent coatings provide protection to equipment and structures from fire or flames with high temperature. These coatings are used to protect the spread of fire or lessen the damage caused by fire to surfaces. Heat resistant coatings are mostly used in the Civil Construction and Oil and Gas industries.



The automotive and other transportation industry in Asia-Pacific has been undergoing rapid growth in the recent years owing to the shifting manufacturing base from western economies. This is majorly due to the low costs of labor, along with the presence of large and approachable consumer base in the region. The automotive production in the region has been on the increase in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a significant rate, majorly in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Heat resistant coatings are employed during automotive manufacturing processes, majorly for automotive spline, exhausts, grills, and few electrical components. They aid in maintaining the color as well as providing necessary thermal and chemical resistance to the applied components. The booming automotive production activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase the consumption of heat resistant coatings in the region at a significant rate in the coming years.



Asia-Pacific is expanding at a higher rate for heat resistant coatings market. Some of the main reasons for the expansion are growing and emerging economies, transportation industry, increasing FDI, low-cost labor, etc. With the ongoing rapid industrialization in the region, mainly in China and India, the usage of heat resistant coatings in flammable fluid pipelines is growing significantly due to new innovations and technological advancements in the region. These are to support the growth for heat resistant coatings in the region.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heat Resistant Coatings. This report studies the global market size of Heat Resistant Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Heat Resistant Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



The Players mentioned in our report



Akzo Nobel

Ancatt

Jotun

BASF

Contego International

Hempel Marine Paints

Jotun

Nippon Paint

No Burn

Nullifire

Sherwin Williams



The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.



Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market: Product Segment Analysis



Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Modified Resins



Global Heat Resistant Coatings Market: Application Segment Analysis



Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction



The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:



1. What are the major challenges in front of the global Heat Resistant Coatings market?

2. Who are the key vendors of the global Heat Resistant Coatings market?

3. What are the leading key industries of the global Heat Resistant Coatings market?

4. Which factors are responsible for driving the global Heat Resistant Coatings market?

5. What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five analysis?

6. What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?

7. What are the different effective sales patterns?

8. What will be the global market size in the forecast period?



