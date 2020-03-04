Heat Transfer Fluids Market Worth $5.0 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 9.3%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The report "Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycols, and Others), End-Use Industry (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, HVACR, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2019 to USD 5.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the HTFs market include high demand from the chemical industry, increasing need for energy conservation, and excellent properties of heat transfer fluids.



Browse 79 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Global Forecast to 2024"

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermic-fluid-market-861.html



The synthetic fluids segment accounted for the largest share in the global HTFs market, in terms of value, in 2018.

The HTFs market has been segmented on the basis of type into four categories: mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. Among these types, the synthetic fluids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Synthetic fluids are superior to other types and offer high thermal stability. The synthetic fluids segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the overall HTFs market during the forecast period as they offer enhanced lubricity at different temperatures and high thermal stability.



The renewable energy end-use industry is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global HTFs market during the forecast period.

The renewable energy end-use industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for clean energy production. HTFs are used to store energy, control temperature, transfer heat, and cooling during various processes in this industry. They also offer excellent oxidation resistance, enhance system efficiency and provide high thermal stability in these processes. With the increasing demand for renewable energy, the HTFs market has high growth prospects in this end-use segment.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=861



APAC is the leading HTFs market.

APAC is the largest market for heat transfer fluids. The countries in APAC region are expanding their production capacities and investing in new projects to decrease dependence on imports, and thereby boosting regional energy security and autonomy. The increasing population, urbanization, and improving standard of living in the region and growing industrialization are, in turn, leading to the growth of the HTFs market. Some of the major end-use industries with high growth potential for the HTFs market in the region are renewable energy, HVACR, chemical, and automotive.



Major vendors in the HTFs market include The Dow Chemical Company (US), ExxonMobil (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Chevron (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), LANXESS (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd. (Canada), Paratherm (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Arkema (France), Global Heat Transfer Ltd. (UK), British Petroleum (UK), Dynalene, Inc. (US), Isel (US), Phillips 66 (US), Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Ltd. (China), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (India), Solvay (Belgium), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India), Radco Industries Inc. (US), DuPont Tate & Lyle (UK), Petro-canada (Canada), BASF (Germany), Paras Lubricants Limited (India), and Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (US).



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=861



Recent Developments

- In 2019, Eastman acquired the Marlotherm HTFs manufacturing assets located in Germany from Sasol (South Africa), a global chemical and energy company. This acquisition helped the company to expand its heat transfer product offerings to customers around the globe.

- In 2017, Exxonmobil (US) acquired Jurong Aromatics Corporation (Singapore), which is one of the world's largest aromatics plants. This acquisition helped to strengthen the production and logistics of ExxonMobil and ensure synergy in the HTFs market.

- In 2016, Clariant introduced a new HTF for solar thermal systems, Antrifrogen SOLAR. It is propylene glycols-based liquid HTF that is specially developed for flat plate collectors and heat pipe systems. This product helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

- In 2016, Clariant launched two new HTFs, Antifrogen L & N for the HVACR industry in India. The company provides additional support such as performance checks, sample analysis, and technical consulting to the customers of these products



Critical questions the report answers:

- Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

- What are the upcoming trends for the HTFs market?

- Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?

- Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

- What are the opportunities for new market entrants?



Get 10% FREE Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=861



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com