Heated Carpet Cleaners from Daimer Feature Free Stain Solvent Chemicals

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, one of web's top vendors of business-class carpet cleaners, will be bundling 2 free jugs of an eco-safe stain solvent with each one of its upgraded XTreme Power® XPH-5900I extractors. The concentrated stain solvent yields more than 60 gallons of finished chemical. The solvent is proven to be effective on just above 90 percent of the common rug stains appearing on lists by the Carpet and Rug Institute.



"This stain solvent formula is manufactured under Daimer®'s Eco Green® line of bio-safe preparations and is engineered to be used safely near children, adults, animals and plants -- along with the environment," explained Daimer.com spokesman for carpet cleaners and business products Matthew Baratta. "The preparation ships concentrated for easy diluting and full-fledged effectiveness."



Bio-Safe Carpet Cleaners



Daimer® supplies 2 jugs of the stain solvent formulation free with its inline heated XTreme Power® XPH-5900I. The 5900I employs 2 heating elements for higher temperatures, faster drying, and shorter heating times. The systems are manufactured for cleaning residential as well as institutional environments.



The company's Eco Green® brand of Carpet Care stain solvent boosts the inline heated carpet cleaners capability to remove stains, Baratta says. When the preparation is applied onto carpet surfaces, the chemical attaches to stain particles using colloidal, harm-free chemical reactions. The formula then dries into a soft powdery substance for easy vacuuming. The chemical offers proven effectiveness, as noted in third-party tests. Carpet Care also decomposes safely and quickly.



In March, the XPH-5900I rug cleaner systems were upgraded with higher pressure pumps and new floor heads, engineered to add enhance extraction floor-based carpets. As a result, all XTreme Power® XPH-5900I carpet cleaners offer psi nearing 170 psi, higher cleaning temperatures to 170ºF and customer solution chambers that can hold 4.5 gallons.



Daimer® carpet cleaners are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders may apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaning machines, carpet shampooer systems, rug cleaner products or best carpet cleaner machines for institutions, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

