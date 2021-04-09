Heated Jacket Market Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis 2021-2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Heated jackets are a type of outdoor clothing that offers protection from cold weather. In heated jackets, batteries are used to power up the jackets.



Popularity of outdoor sports such as trekking, snowmobiling, winter biking, diving, downhill skiing, motorcycle riding, etc. among consumers is increasing the demand for heated jackets across the world.



Surge in demand for self-heating heated jackets is increasing the overall market size of heated jackets in the U.S. For example in November 2018, U.S. based heated jackets manufacturer, Ororo Heated Apparel launched heated jackets that have inbuilt lithium-ion batteries that are rechargeable and keep users warm for up to about eight hours. As temperatures can be controlled in these jackets, they can be worn across the year. Rise in online apparel sale including heated jackets is also driving the global heated jacket market. The "Ororo" brand of heated jackets is focusing on online sales, selling these heated jackets to British customers through Amazon UK.



Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report sample here https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61485



Rise in usage of smart heated jackets across the world is impacting the global heated jacket market. In February 2018, U.S. based Ministry of Supply (a fashion company) launched a new brand of Mercury "intelligent heated jacket." The temperature of these jackets can be controlled by voice command. The heated jacket has pads made of thin carbon fiber and electronic sensors to detect outside temperature, the user's body temperature, and the movement by the user. The sensors calculate the optimum temperature for the heated jacket to keep the user warm. In September 2018, heated jacket manufacturer 8K launched a rechargeable heated jacket, whose temperature can also be controlled by an app. 8K uses "Flexwarm" technology that uses a very thin film layer as a heating element. Through the flexwarm technology, a rechargeable heated jacket from 8K can reach a temperature of 50 degree centigrade in 360 seconds in comparison to carbon fiber heating technology.



In terms of type, the global heated jacket market can be segmented into jackets using 5-volt power bank, 7-volt power bank, and 12-volt power bank. Based on consumer group, the global heated jacket market can be categorized into men and women. By distribution channel, the heated jacket market can be segmented into online and offline.



Geographically, the global heated jacket market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a major market for heated jackets across the globe during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America followed by Canada. Europe is a significant market for heated jackets. Germany is expected to be the leading heated jacket market in the region. The U.K., France, Italy and Spain are other major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for heated jackets during the forecast period, with China expected to be the largest heated jacket market in the region. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major markets in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be another significant market for heated jackets. GCC is expected to be a major market in the region, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to be a major market for heated jackets in South America during the forecast period.



A major difficulty for users of heated jackets is that these jackets require a portable power source, so consumers have to keep a power back-up such as removable power bank to recharge heated jackets periodically.



Major companies operating in the global heated jacket market are Columbia Sportswear, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, DeWalt, Makita Corporation, Fieldsheer (brand Mobile Warming), Firstgear, H2C Brands LLC (brand Volt), TechNiche International (brand IonGear), Venture Heat, Ororo Heated Apparel, Ministry of Supply, 8K, etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=61485



The study is a source of reliable data on:



Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis



The regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.