Heated Jacket Market Is Booming Worldwide : Ravean, Milwaukee Electric Tool, Dewalt, Gears Canada

Major players profiled in the study are:

Dewalt (United States), Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (United States), Makita U.S.A., Inc. (United States), The North Face (United States), Ravean (United States) , First Gear (United States), Harley-Davidson (United States), Motorcycle-superstore (United States), Gears Canada (United States)



Scope of the Report of Heated Jacket

Heated jackets are jackets with in-built heating pads that offer warmth to the body of end-users. These jackets are helpful for people living in regions with extremely cold weather conditions, wherever the temperature is constantly dipping. These jackets give further warmth than that of regular jackets and coats. The exterior layers of heated jackets are manufactured using long-lasting cloths that are resistant to water and wind. More or less these jackets are fixed with led regulator having a range of temperature settings. For max comfort and heat retention, the manufacturers utilize polyester thermal liners in their heated jackets. From leisure activities to heavy-duty jobs in adverse weather situations, heated jackets find their application.



In Feb 2019, MakitaÂ® U.S.A., Inc. launched a new 18V LXTÂ® Cordless Heated Jacket (DCJ205Z). Available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL, the heated jacket offers heat for up to 35 hours with an 18V LXT 6.0Ah battery (sold separately.



The Global Heated Jacket Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Battery Operated Heated Jacket, Electric Jacket), Application (Men, Women, Kid), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Power (Up to 5 Volt, 5 to 7.4 Volt, 7.4 to 20 Volt)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Bikers, Mountaineers, and Adventure Sports Enthusiasts

- Rising R & D for Technologically Advanced Products



Market Drivers:

- Rise in Disposable Income

- Frequently Temperature Drop below Freezing Point, Especially in Europe and North America Region

- Rising Popularity of Outdoor Sports such as Trekking, Winter Biking, Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, etc.



Market Trend:

- Availability of Product Innovations, such as the installation of USB Charging, Sensors that Regulate the Temperature of the Jacket



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Heated Jacket Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Heated Jacket Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Heated Jacket Market Forecast



